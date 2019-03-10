Doctors insert 2 stents to unblock one of Bernie Sanders' arteries

More
The oldest candidate in the Democratic race has a history of high cholesterol, but no heart disease in the past.
2:41 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctors insert 2 stents to unblock one of Bernie Sanders' arteries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"The oldest candidate in the Democratic race has a history of high cholesterol, but no heart disease in the past.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66020798","title":"Doctors insert 2 stents to unblock one of Bernie Sanders' arteries","url":"/WNT/video/doctors-insert-stents-unblock-bernie-sanders-arteries-66020798"}