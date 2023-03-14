DOJ, SEC launch separate probes into Silicon Valley Bank failure

Sources told ABC News that the FBI will be looking into whether any of Silicon Valley's senior leadership got unusual bonuses or sold stocks in the days leading up to the bank's collapse.

March 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live