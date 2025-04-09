DOJ: University of Michigan coach hacked thousands of intimate images from victims

The former coach, who's accused of gaining unauthorized access to victims' emails, social media and cloud storage accounts, has pleaded not guilty.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live