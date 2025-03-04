Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, is dead at 82

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died at 82 years old after nearly 60 years of marriage. The news was shared on the singer’s social media account. Dean inspired her hit song "Jolene."

March 4, 2025

