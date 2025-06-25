DoorDash executive and his parents among the 8 killed in Lake Tahoe boating accident

A DoorDash executive and his parents are among the eight people that died during a boating accident on Lake Tahoe. Officials say thunderstorms and powerful waves moved in as the group went boating.

June 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live