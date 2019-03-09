Transcript for Dorian on track to ride coastline from Florida to Carolinas

Marcus, thank you. And at this hour, hurricane Dorian is on track to ride the coastline of the U.S. From Florida up through the Carolinas, and the newest track has it actually coming closer to the U.S. Than the earlier tracks. So, let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee, live in Jupiter beach, Florida, tonight. Those winds reaching up further from the eye of the storm? Reporter: 175 miles from the center of the storm. That's what we're feeling the tropical storm-force winds. We've had gusts around here to 60 miles per hour, but we are so grateful that that angry sea behind us is angry because it is taking the brunt of Dorian right now. So, let's go ahead and look at the track. That thing still looking like it's going to move north and eventually north. What becomes a problem is the coast of the United States juts out, so, South Carolina and North Carolina will get far too close for comfort, if not a landfall by Friday morning in the outer banks. So, let's talk about timing. I think here, we're going to see the most gusty winds yet tonight into the treasure coast. Daytona will take the brunt of it by tomorrow morning. And then watch as this thing, by Wednesday night, kind of settles in and edges into the corner there by Savannah, where the waves and the water is going to be piling up. Charleston on Thursday morning, you are going to be battered. 73-mile-per-hour gusts possible there. Getting windy in Myrtle Beach and Wilmington. Watch this, too, by Friday morning, outer banks to Norfolk, Virginia, going to be feeling don't forget, four to seven feet of surge possible right there in south and North Carolina. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.