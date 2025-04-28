Nearly a dozen killed after car plows into crowd at Vancouver street festival

Authorities are searching for a motive after an SUV plowed through a crowd in Vancouver, killing at least 11, including a five-year-old girl, and injuring more than two dozen.

April 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live