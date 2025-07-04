Dozens of girls missing in deadly floods; at least 13 dead in TX after rainfall

A deadly flash flooding disaster in Central Texas has killed at least 13 people. At least 20 girls are missing from an all-girls summer camp after a month's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours.

July 4, 2025

