Dramatic shootout at busy California intersection

Authorities were pursuing a possible murder suspect but when the chase ended, gunfire was exchanged, they said.
0:20 | 05/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dramatic shootout at busy California intersection
Time now for index in a dramatic shootout at a busy Southern California intersection. Authorities late today pursuing a possible murder suspect in that blocked field a Prius when the chase ended gunfire exchanged officer seen firing several rounds. A woman driver taken into custody a passenger wounded inside the car will continue to monitor developments there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Authorities were pursuing a possible murder suspect but when the chase ended, gunfire was exchanged, they said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62971432","title":"Dramatic shootout at busy California intersection","url":"/WNT/video/dramatic-shootout-busy-california-intersection-62971432"}