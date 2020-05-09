Transcript for Dramatic video shows moment residents leap from 2nd story apartment fire

Next to Fresno, California, where police responding to a domestic violence call arrived at an apartment fully engulfed. Zohreen shah with the heroic moments that followed. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic video released of Fresno police arriving at the scene of a raging apartment fire. Come on! Come on, come on, come on! Come out! Come on out! Reporter: Residents making the harrowing leap from a second story apartment to escape the flames. They had to jump because the stairwell that heads down to the ground floor was engulfed in flames. Reporter: Body camera from officer Rebekah wells shows her urging people out of this complex last October, even being handed a toddler through a smashed window. Come on out. Get them out! Get them out! Reporter: Officers beating firefighters here because the first 911 call came in about a domestic violence suspect identified as Jose Cisneros. Fire. Code 3. He lit the house on fire. He broke in through the window, and he's trying to get everyone inside. Reporter: The flames destroying several apartments. The TV blew up and everything went up. Reporter: Residents left with broken knees, ankles and wrists after making the harrowing escape from danger. Officer Rebekah wells and the three other officers who were with her were awarded by their department for their heroism. One of them saying, quote, we genuinely did it just for the families and the children. Linsey? Thank you, zohreen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.