Does drinking coffee cause cancer?

More
Australian researchers used data from more than 300,000 people and found no link between coffee consumption and the overall risk of developing the disease.
0:17 | 07/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Does drinking coffee cause cancer?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Australian researchers used data from more than 300,000 people and found no link between coffee consumption and the overall risk of developing the disease. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64428123","title":"Does drinking coffee cause cancer?","url":"/WNT/video/drinking-coffee-cancer-64428123"}