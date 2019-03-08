Driver accused of running down a construction worker arrested

More
Dramatic video showing the 40-year-old driver hitting a construction worker, carrying them several years with the worker holding onto the hood of the car.
0:18 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver accused of running down a construction worker arrested

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Dramatic video showing the 40-year-old driver hitting a construction worker, carrying them several years with the worker holding onto the hood of the car.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64756940","title":"Driver accused of running down a construction worker arrested","url":"/WNT/video/driver-accused-running-construction-worker-arrested-64756940"}