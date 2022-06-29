Driver charged in fatal crash into Apple store

Bradley Rein, the man who drove his SUV into an Apple store in a Boston suburb on Monday, killing one and injuring 19 others, has been charged with reckless homicide.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live