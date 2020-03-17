Transcript for Drug being tested in a couple of states against coronavirus

We want to turn back to your questions tonight. Let's get right to Dr. Jen Ashton. The news out of New York City, the mayor saying to prepare for a possible citywide quarantine. That hasn't happened yet. But what are we seeing already in the E.R.S in New York? They're very busy, and running critically low on personal protective equipment. Now is the time to protect the emergency rooms before they're overwhelmed. And obviously early signs on the experimental drugs. What else is being tried? They're looking at every existing anti viral medications. No data yet. But they're under clinical trials. And some early results are promising. In the meantime, last night during the special, you first began reporting there will be a need for doctors and hospitals to put elective surgeries on hold. Today, we heard the warnings from groups in this country. Literally every professional organization came out with statements saying to cancel elective surgeries. People trying to conserve the materials like masks. Jen, thank you. When we come back, the storms moving into the east.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.