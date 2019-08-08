Transcript for Drunk flight attendant passes out during flight

Back now with the flight attendant facing charges after appearing drunk in the sky, then allegedly failing a breathalyzer back on the ground. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: This flight attendant is out of a job tonight and facing charges for endangers passengers on a united express flight from Chicago. Some reported Julieann March having trouble balancing and not getting up during the flight, seeming to pass out. Passengers fastening her seat belt for her. She was zigzagging up and down the aisle. Reporter: When the plane landed in South Bend, Indiana, officers boarded. March started crying and when asked which city she was in, said Chicago. When she finally took a breathalyzer, her level was .2, five times over the legal limit for flight attendants. In the aviation industry, safety comes first and we always take swift action to correct when there's something that's unsafe. Reporter: That swift action came from Wisconsin air, which was operating the flight for united, saying that the flight attendant is no longer employed by the airline. Tonight, she is also facing a misdemeanor charge. Tom? David Kerley for us tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.