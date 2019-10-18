Transcript for Duo makes history with first all-women spacewalk

Finally tonight, one giant leap for two nasa astronauts. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, one giant leap for women in space. Hello, United States. Reporter: Astronauts Jessica meir and Christina Koch venturing outside the international space station and into history. The first all-female spacewalk. Oh, wow, the baja peninsula. Nice, wow. Reporter: Meir and Koch spending more than seven hours working in outer space replacing a controller that helps distribute power to the space station's batteries. The milestone was supposed to happen back in March, but nasa only had one suit configured for a spacewalk that was the right size. This is president Donald Trump. Do you hear me? Reporter: The president calling to congratulate. You're very brave, brilliant women. Reporter: Meir now recognizing her place in history. There has been a long line of female scientists, explorers, engineers, and astronauts and we have followed in their footsteps to get us where we are today. Reporter: Back on Earth, the girls in this classroom were watching in awe. It's really cool seeing someone with the same gender as we being out there in space and, like, doing something so great. Reporter: Adrienne Bankert, ABC news, New York. So great is right. Thanks so much for watching tonight. I'm Tom llamas. "Gma" first thing in the morning. I'll see you as always right back here on Sunday. Good night.

