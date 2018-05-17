Duo comes up with vision to address discarded plastic water bottles in Flint

More
It takes 15 discarded bottles to make a pair of glasses for Genusee.
2:34 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Duo comes up with vision to address discarded plastic water bottles in Flint

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55246211,"title":"Duo comes up with vision to address discarded plastic water bottles in Flint","duration":"2:34","description":"It takes 15 discarded bottles to make a pair of glasses for Genusee. ","url":"/WNT/video/duo-vision-address-discarded-plastic-water-bottles-flint-55246211","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.