Transcript for Early kickoff to the Christmas shopping season as Halloween nears

Next tonight your money. Holiday sales unbelievably are already here. Major savings on TVs to vacuums. Why so early? It all has to do with December math. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, an extra early kick off to the Christmas shopping season less than a week before Halloween. Walmart surprising everyone with some big deals online. $100 off this Vizio 4k TV. 136 bucks off this trampoline. And 30 off this fryer. Retailers realize if they start promoting these types of deals, no matter how big of a sale it is, they are going to get people to shop. It creates a sense of urgency in a consumer. Reporter: And this year, there are six fewer days between Black Friday and Christmas, which means retailers have to work extra hard to get your attention and your money. Other deals getting attention today -- this vacuum, 180 bucks. And new airpods, 169.t that's 30 bucks off. Amazon now joining into the competition by matching that price. But, David, experts tell us that you should still expect to see the best deals on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and cyber Monday. So unless you need an early gift right now, it might be worth it to be patient. David? Gio, thanks. When we come back that scare

