Now Playing: Deadly 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico

Now Playing: John Lewis passes the torch to the next generation

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 30, 2020

Now Playing: Prosecutor won’t charge Ferguson cop who killed Michael Brown

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Historical precedent for Election Day in November

Now Playing: Asheville, North Carolina, 1st city in the south to back reparations

Now Playing: Enhanced unemployment benefits set to expire July 31

Now Playing: Economy suffers record-breaking GDP fall due to COVID-19

Now Playing: 12-year-old recites poem at John Lewis’ funeral

Now Playing: Trump met with family of murdered Fort Hood soldier

Now Playing: Tropical storm Isaias strikes Puerto Rico, takes aim at Florida coast

Now Playing: Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 complications

Now Playing: Republicans’ last-minute vote for unemployment benefits

Now Playing: Fallout after more US coronavirus deaths

Now Playing: President Trump casts doubt on November election

Now Playing: Celebrating civil rights hero John Lewis

Now Playing: This 84-year-old is on top of all the TikTok trends

Now Playing: 2020 will be ‘the most rigged election in history’: Trump