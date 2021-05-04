Earthquakes rattle Southern California, no reported injuries or damage

Magnitude 3.3 and 4.0 earthquakes hit about 30 minutes apart near Lennox, California, Monday morning. More than 20 aftershocks have been reported throughout the day.
0:22 | 04/05/21

