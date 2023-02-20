East Palestine residents express growing fears after toxic train disaster

Like many residents, Shelby Walker doesn’t believe officials who insist the air and water are safe. “We don’t drink the water at all,” Walker said.

February 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live