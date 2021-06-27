Efforts for bipartisan infrastructure plan intensify

More
Moderate Republicans appear to be gaining traction, but progressive Democrats are adamant that a compromise is not enough.
1:32 | 06/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Efforts for bipartisan infrastructure plan intensify

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Moderate Republicans appear to be gaining traction, but progressive Democrats are adamant that a compromise is not enough. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78525480","title":"Efforts for bipartisan infrastructure plan intensify","url":"/WNT/video/efforts-bipartisan-infrastructure-plan-intensify-78525480"}