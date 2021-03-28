Transcript for Efforts to refloat massive ship blocking Suez Canal expected to resume

Julia, thank you. Efforts to move the large ship blocking the Suez canal expected to resume tomorrow. This new video showing dredgers moving tons of sand, hoping to dislodge the ever given. Now stuck for six days. More than 300 ships standing by. The economic impact could soon be felt here at home. Here's Deirdre Bolton. Reporter: Tonight, this major traffic jam caused by that mega ship stuck more than 6,000 miles away, potentially affecting wallets here at home. Around 12% of global trade goes through the Suez canal, a vital shipping artery. Coffee, furniture, car parts, all trapped on more than 300 stranded ships. Costing industry nearly $10 billion per day in container cargo alone. Costs likely to be passed on to consumers. The fact that now we're seeing a backlog could have ripple effects here in the U.S. Reporter: The blockage is also affecting 10% of the global crude oil supply. Oil and gasoline prices had been moving higher in the U.S., due in part to the harsh winter in Texas that hurt production. At some point this summer, we could see a national average of $3 a gallon. Reporter: Tonight, the Murphy family wondering if they'll be able to afford their planned road trip. If the prices keep going up, we're going to have to cancel our plans. Reporter: The national average for a gallon of gas, $2.86. That's already 70% higher from this point last year. And we're still Wes away from the peak travel season. Deirdre, thank you.

