Elephants at San Diego Zoo form 'alert circle' during earthquake

After a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California, elephants at the San Diego Zoo reacted instinctively, forming what is known as an "alert circle" to protect their little ones.

April 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live