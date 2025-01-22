Elon Musk bashes Trump's AI project, claiming its backers don’t ‘have the money’

Elon Musk doubts President Donald Trump’s new infrastructure plan for artificial intelligence, stating that the tech companies involved do not have the promised $500 billion for the project.

January 22, 2025

