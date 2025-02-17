Elon Musk's DOGE team wants access to IRS database
Elon Musk's DOGE is now seeking access to an IRS data system, which houses the personal tax information of millions of Americans, amid mass layoffs of thousands of government workers.
February 17, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
All 80 people on board Delta crash evacuated, survived3 hours ago
Toronto plane crash survivor shares video from moment Delta plane flipped3 hours ago
17 people, including one child, taken to hospitals after Delta plane crash3 hours ago
Elon Musk's DOGE team wants access to IRS database3 hours ago
4 NYC deputy mayors resign from Adams administration3 hours ago
US Secretary Marco Rubio meets Saudi Crown Prince3 hours ago
1 dead, thousands without power in Philadelphia region due to strong winds3 hours ago
Measles cases are rising as Texas outbreak grows to largest in state in 30 years3 hours ago
By the Numbers: Which living US presidents are viewed most favorably?2 hours ago
'The aircraft is upside down and burning': ATC audio of Delta crash in TorontoFeb 17, 2025
Top American and Russian officials gear up for talks on ending warFeb 17, 2025
Pikeville, Kentucky mayor on state's devastating floodingFeb 17, 2025
Hamas releases 3 more hostages, including American Sagui Dekel ChenFeb 15, 2025
Shakira says she's been hospitalized due to 'abdominal issue,' cancels showFeb 17, 2025
Demonstrators protest mass government layoffs outside of US CapitolFeb 17, 2025
What DOGE’s potential access to IRS databases means for youFeb 17, 2025
Musk and Trump 'picked the wrong bunch of lawyers to mess with': former CFPB employeeFeb 17, 2025
US prisoner Kalob Byers freed in Russia, Kremlin confirmsFeb 17, 2025
Netanyahu meets with his cabinet to discuss phase 2 of Hamas ceasefire dealFeb 17, 2025
Mother arrested after allegedly abandoning children in home for 4-5 yearsFeb 17, 2025
Civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Diddy dismissedFeb 17, 2025
What’s the difference between Flu A and Flu B?Feb 17, 2025
What you need to know to file your taxesFeb 17, 2025
Recapping this past weekend’s BAFTA awardsFeb 17, 2025
United flight diverted to Newfoundland for multiple daysFeb 17, 2025
Trump takes victory lap at Daytona 500 as he overhauls governmentFeb 17, 2025
US officials to meet Putin’s representatives over war in UkraineFeb 17, 2025
Luigi Mangione releases 1st statement from behind barsFeb 17, 2025
Egg prices soar as bird flu continues to spreadFeb 17, 2025
Pope Francis remains hospitalized, Vatican saysFeb 17, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022