The music legend and close friend of Princess Diana called media attacks on the couple for flying to France with their baby on his private jet "malicious."
0:24 | 08/20/19

Transcript for Elton John defends Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Elton John coming to the defense of Prince Harry and duchess meg in the royal couple outspoken environmental advocates traveling to France with baby son Archie on Elton John's private jet. Prompting accusations and headlines of hypocrisy. The music legend a close friend of Princess Diana calling the attacks distorted and malicious. Adding feels quote it profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from press attacks he says contributed to Diana's death.

