Transcript for Elton John defends Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

Elton John coming to the defense of Prince Harry and duchess meg in the royal couple outspoken environmental advocates traveling to France with baby son Archie on Elton John's private jet. Prompting accusations and headlines of hypocrisy. The music legend a close friend of Princess Diana calling the attacks distorted and malicious. Adding feels quote it profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from press attacks he says contributed to Diana's death.

