Emilia Pérez leads the field of Oscar 2025 nominations with 13

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, with "Emilia Pérez," "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" receiving the most nods.

January 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live