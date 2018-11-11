Transcript for Emmanuel Macron spoke about the dangers of nationalism during a ceremony

Also tonight, president trump and the first lady are returning to Washington after an historic visit to Paris. The president joining world leaders today marking the 100th anniversary of armistice day, the end of World War I. But remarks by Emmanuel macron about nationalism are believed to be an open attack on his American counterpart. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: The bells of Paris tolled and more than 60 world leaders walked through a cold rain down the champs elysee, one hundred years to the hour after the end of World War I. President trump arrived by motorcade, apparently for security reasons. Vladimir Putin, arriving late, exchanged a quick handshake and thumbs-up with trump. French president Emmanuel macron spoke of the lessons of the war and issued an unmistakable rebuke to president trump, who in recent weeks has proclaimed himself a nationalist. A word with dark overtones in Europe. You know what I am? I'm a nationalist, okay? I'm a nationalist. Reporter: But today macron tried to draw a sharp distinction. "Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism," he said. The famous bromance between trump and macron, under pressure throughout this trip. Later, president trump visited an American cemetery honoring the American fallen. But the leaders did some business here, too. At dinner last night, Turkish president erdogan spoke to president trump about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal khashoggi in istanbul. President erdogan revealing that Turkey has shared with the U.S. And other countries an audiotape of khashoggi being killed inside the Saudi consulate, all that putting more pressure on Saudi Arabia and on the crucial u.s.-saudi relationship. Tom? Terry, thank you. There is still much more

