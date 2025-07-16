Engine fire on passenger jet forces emergency landing in Los Angeles

Passenger jet makes an emergency landing in Los Angeles after fire and sparks erupted from the engine. It comes as authorities in Canada investigate the suspected hijacking of a small plane.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live