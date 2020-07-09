Engine of military charter flight catches fire

More
The aircraft was on a flight out of Honolulu when the cabin went dark, and flames could be seen through the window.
1:34 | 09/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Engine of military charter flight catches fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:34","description":"The aircraft was on a flight out of Honolulu when the cabin went dark, and flames could be seen through the window. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72854804","title":"Engine of military charter flight catches fire","url":"/WNT/video/engine-military-charter-flight-catches-fire-72854804"}