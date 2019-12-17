Engine trouble leads to emergency landing for United flight

More
It was the second incident in two days for a jet headed to Chicago, while another plane leaving from Paris was diverted to England because of a suspected fuel leak.
1:09 | 12/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Engine trouble leads to emergency landing for United flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"It was the second incident in two days for a jet headed to Chicago, while another plane leaving from Paris was diverted to England because of a suspected fuel leak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67764684","title":"Engine trouble leads to emergency landing for United flight","url":"/WNT/video/engine-trouble-leads-emergency-landing-united-flight-67764684"}