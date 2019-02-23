Transcript for New England Patriots owner arrested for sex trafficking

Back here at home, the stunning arrest of a NFL titan Robert Kraft. What we're learning about the case tonight and the role undercover cameras may have played. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, new details emerging in the arrest of new England patriots owner Robert Kraft. Police say they used hidden cameras to recorded Kraft liciting prostitution on two occasions. Does the video contain Mr. Kraft inside receiving the alleged acts? The answer to that is yes. Reporter: Police say more than 200 men were caught in the sting. Billionaire equity firm owner John Childs has also been charged with solicitation. Authorities say more are coming, leading to questions about whether any other prominent ill be included. Our concern in this investigation centers around the possibility of victims of human trafficking. Reporter: The six-month investigation includes charges spa owners brought women from China as sex workers, putting them in poor conditions at orchids of Asia day spa. The 77-year-old, one the most influential owners in the league, combating the solicitation charges. Saying through a spokesperson, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity." The league says they're monitoring the situation, but some kind of discipline is within their discretion. An arrest warrant could come as early as Monday. Tom. Zachary, thank you.

