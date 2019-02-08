Entenmann's pulls boxes of cookies off shelves in 36 states

More
The five-pack boxes of Little Bites could contain small, blue pieces of plastic that could cause choking; no injuries have been reported.
0:11 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Entenmann's pulls boxes of cookies off shelves in 36 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"The five-pack boxes of Little Bites could contain small, blue pieces of plastic that could cause choking; no injuries have been reported.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64743372","title":"Entenmann's pulls boxes of cookies off shelves in 36 states","url":"/WNT/video/entenmanns-pulls-boxes-cookies-off-shelves-36-states-64743372"}