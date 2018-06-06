Transcript for EPA chief under fire accused of trying to get his wife a fast food franchise

Next tonight, new questions here Abo member of president P' bi EPA chief S pru under fire. He now accused of reaching T to the head of Chick-fil-A to H wife land a franchise. Here's ABC's Kyra Philps tonight with the e-m F uiff they WER reaching out to Chick-fil-A, all to hels wife. Defending himself amid revelations he tried to uss officiloo get his wife Marilyn anchise with fast food chain Chick-fil-A. My wife is an entrepreneur hef. Ve, she L, we love - Chick-fil-A is a franchise of faith. Reporr: Last maruitt's official EPA scheduler emailed Chick-fil-A's CEO dily. The subject line, ti with administrator Scott Pruitt." Theeduler citing, "The administrator as me to reach out to you." "The administrator would like to talk about a potentbusiness opportunity." A spokeswoman for the chain says pruittventuallypoke with someone at the company, tling news the subject of that phone call was expression of interest in Hise becoming a chick-fil-franchisee. Marilyn Pruitt never did get that franchise. But tonight, in an interview with cw affiliate wish, Pruitt not denyinhe potential business opporty. It one of the best in the cotry, and , that's something we were very excited about. Rter: Pruitt now the subject of a dozen ethics investigations. Ome Republicans want him He is about as sy as you get here in Washington, D.C. And if the prentants to drain the swamp, he needs T took at his own Binet. Reporter: But today, from T president, only praise for Scott Pruitt. Thank yscott,ery much. EP doing really, really ll, and, you know, somebody has ay thatbout Y a Lile bit, you know that, Scott. And Kyra philli with us live from Washington tonight. And you're learning tonight that T of S Pruitt's closest aides are now tonight Reporter: That'right, David. Those two aidesei massive raises, by the way. One those officials, more an $50,000. And actually round the whituse. Tonight, both of those a haveresigned. David? Keira Phillips, you'll stay on , we know. Next tonight, what ABC news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.