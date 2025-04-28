Equipment issues lead to major disruptions at Newark Airport

Disruptions at Newark Airport stemmed from telecommunications and equipment issues the Philadelphia air traffic control center that guides aircraft in and out of the airport, according to the FAA.

April 28, 2025

