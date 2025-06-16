Eric Dane speaks with Diane Sawyer about ALS battle

Just months after revealing his ALS diagnosis publicly, actor Eric Dane speaks out for the first time in a interview with Diane Sawyer about the moment he first noticed the warning signs, and more.

June 16, 2025

