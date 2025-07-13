Escaped inmate was all smiles heading back to jail

Law enforcement officials posed with Sedric Stevenson as they flew from Seattle to Kentucky last week. Stevenson escaped at SEA-TAC airport in May during his first attempted extradition.

July 13, 2025

