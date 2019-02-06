Transcript for The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother has been arrested

We do turn now to a major development in the case of the missing Connecticut mother of five. Her estranged husband and his girlfriend, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Both will appear in court tomorrow. Authorities still do not know where the mother is. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the estranged husband of this missing Connecticut mother of five and his girlfriend, under arrest. Nine days after Jennifer dulos mysteriously vanished. These images taken by thedailymail.com showing investigators speaking with fotis dulos and Michelle troconis. Both now charged with fabricating or tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the case. It comes after police, according to the Hartford courant, collected DNA samples from fotis over the weekend. Investigators spotted leaving his farmington, Connecticut, mansion. Authorities searching storm drains and dumpsters near Hartford, and a family home in pound ridge, New York, as well as Jennifer dulos' rental home in new Canaan, Connecticut, where investigators reportedly found blood. She's incredibly devoted to her five children. They are her world. Reporter: She disappeared may 24th after dropping her children, ages 8 to 13, at school, all now staying with her mother under armed guard. The children are safe and ey miss their mother terribly. Erielle, police are still calling this a missing persons investigation? That's right. As authorities continue the search, there's also an ongoing criminal investigation. And officials are saying we could expect to see additional charges as that progresses. Erielle, thank you.

