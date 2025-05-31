EU prepares 'countermeasures' to steel tariffs

ABC's senior white house correspondent Selina Wang reports on European Union spokesperson response to President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on steel imports, from 25% to 50%.

May 31, 2025

