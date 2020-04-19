Europe dealing with 2nd wave of coronavirus cases

More
Many new cases are springing up in areas where the virus was thought to be under control.
1:21 | 04/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Europe dealing with 2nd wave of coronavirus cases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Many new cases are springing up in areas where the virus was thought to be under control.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70228116","title":"Europe dealing with 2nd wave of coronavirus cases","url":"/WNT/video/europe-dealing-2nd-wave-coronavirus-cases-70228116"}