Transcript for Europe faces vaccine crisis

as we witness a new wave across Europe, as well. The images tonight, half of Italy now on lockdown yet again. These images from Milan. Virtually empty and so are the famous tourist sites in Rome. Tonight, it's not just this new wave, but growing concern over a key vaccine that they've been using now halted in several countries in Europe. Here's our foreign correspondent James Longman tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Europe's vaccine crisis is deepening. Already criticized for being slow to vaccinate, France, Germany and Sweden now among more than a dozen countries to have now suspended use of the astrazeneca vaccine. They cite reports of alleged side effects, including a small number of blood clots, some of which have caused deaths. But the numbers are tiny, just 37 cases in 17 million vaccinations, leaving many wondering, why stop the entire program? The cases referred to Europe's health regulator, who tried to allay concerns today, saying there's no evidence the vaccine is to blame. We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the astrazeneca vaccine in preventing covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of these side effects. Reporter: In Britain, where more than 11 million have received the astrazeneca shot, there are no reports of problems. It's a delay Europe cannot afford. Covid is urging across the continent. It's already caused another lockdown in Italy. Icu patients in Paris, flown to other hospitals because they're at capacity. The world health organization says all countries should continue to use this vaccine. Canada today even recommending they expand their use of it. The danger? These delays and doubts increase vaccine hesitancy. And that could cost lives. This Parisian, sayng, "I was ready to get vaccinated, but since that, I can't stop changing my mind and I'm hesitating on whether to get it in the future or not." James Longman with us tonight from London, and James, with with this concern now over the astrazeneca vaccine across much of Europe, where does that vaccine stand in the approval process here in the U.S.? Reporter: Yeah, David, astrazeneca is due to have results from a final stage U.S. Trial very soon. It's also expected to apply for emergency use authorization by the end of this month or April. David? All right, James Longman reporting from London. James, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.