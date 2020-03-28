Transcript for Europe hits grim milestones amid coronavirus outbreak

Overseas to the grim milestones across Europe. Italy topping more than 10,000 deaths. Spain reporting the highest number since the outbreak began, and the Vatican with news about pope Francis. Julia Mcfarland is in London tonight. Reporter: Tonight in Italy, the number that's hard to believe but a brutal reality -- the death toll passing 10,000. With hospitals overrun, there is a glimmer of hope. Officials are now saying the rate of new cases is decreasing every day. The Vatican testing pope Francis. He and close aides do not have the virus, but several employees have contracted covid-19. The pope is 83 and has one lung. Tonight, the European epicenter potentially moving to Spain. More than 830 dying in a 24-hour period. This week has been particularly difficult because my hospital is overflowing of patients. Reporter: Authorities scrambling to build field hospitals as the number of deaths climbs to roughly 6,000. China sending 4 million face masks to Spain. Here in the uk, prime minister Boris Johnson now isolating after being infected. Healthcare workers distraught over the ongoing pandemic. So, in the past week or so, I've seen more deaths than I have done in my -- my whole nursing career so far. Reporter: Here in the uk as the government prepares to roll out more widespread testing, officials announce the total number of dead has now exceeded Tom? Julia, thank you for that.

