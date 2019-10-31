Transcript for More evacuations coming as wildfire spreads

The major Halloween storm here in the east. The tornado watch. Temperatures set to plummet. And in the west at this hour, two new fires erupting. And we witnessed the fierce Santa Ana winds first-hand as we were there yet. The new 46 fire sparked at a police chase. The vehicle crashing into a field. The fire erupting. The hillside fire raced through a dense neighborhood. Look at these pictures. Several homes burning to the ground. Families, of course, fleeing. And now the race to save the animals, as well. ABC's kayna Whitworth from California. Reporter: Tonight, new fires in southern California burning homes and forcing evacuations in the middle of the night. In Riverside county, embers from the 46 fire filling the air, raining down on these terrified horses. A race to bring them to safety. A frantic scene at this shelter. Volunteers racing to rescue more than 90 cats and dogs. Shifting winds hurtling debris, creating challenging firefighter conditions. This right here is an example of what they've been dealing with. The fire was actually burning in the other direction just a few minutes ago. And the wind shifted and started to push it up this hill. Officials say a car that crashed after a police chase burst into flames, sparking the blaze. And in San Bernardino -- There are literally hundreds of homes right now that are threatened. Reporter: -- Neighbors sounding the alarm about the hillside fire. You were saying these that folks that live in this house came and woke you up this morning? They were slamming the garage door, yelling ""Fire." Reporter: Our Clayton Sandell is there. The winds have been coming down those mountain canyons at a ferocious speed, pushing this fire into this residential neighborhood. Reporter: And back at the 46 fire, crews battling their second major wildland fire in the last 24 hours. Most of our crews and some of the people that I've already talked to that are out here today had minimal sleep, maybe an hour or two at best last night, and they're right back out here. Reporter: More than a dozen fires breaking out across the area since Wednesday. And David, unfortunately, that red flag warning will extend through tomorrow for parts of Los Angeles and southern California. Even as these winds die down, the humidity is so low that firefighters all across this area are on high alert for new fires to start. David? All right, kayna Whitworth continuing to follow this for us. Kayna, thank you. As I mentioned, we are also watching severe storms this Halloween night. 45 million Americans on alert here in the east, from the Carolinas right up into the northeast. And the tornado watch, as well. Let's get to rob Mars yeah know, he's back here with us, as well, tonight. Rob, time it out. Reporter: Well, David, you know, the cold air that powered those Santa Ana winds is powering this system. It's making a mess of the east coast. Look at the alerts on the map tonight. Wind, floods snow. Tornado watches from Pennsylvania all the way down to South Carolina. This has brought damaging winds to the Tennessee valley. Front itself is moving pretty rapidly. The heaviest rain will roll across the I-95 corridor after midnight and clear the coastline by tomorrow morning. A lot of wind with this as it intensifies. 30, 40, 50-mile-per-hour gusts into tomorrow morning and a lot of cold air, as well. Look at the wind chills, into the teens and 20s from Chicago all the way down south into Atlanta. Going to feel like winter across the east. David? Rob Marciano just back from we continue to watch both coasts tonight. And we move on now, and to

