Transcript for Exclusive look inside India’s COVID-19 surge

And there is another important headlines on the virus tonight. The world health organization calling the Indian variant, what they're seeing now in India and with cases now showing up here in the U.S., they're calling the variant a global variant of concern. Tonight here, our team now on the ground in India. The popup clinics on the side of the road. And they are running out of supplies everywhere. ABC's Maggie Rulli tonight in New Delhi. Reporter: Tonight, the funeral pyres in New Delhi are still burning. People here tell us they have never seen anything like this. The fires here at the crematorium have been burning all day and all night for the past few weeks. The arid smoke hangs over the city. India suffering an average of nearly 400,000 new cases each day over the past week. Makeshift clinics appearing along the streets, where the responsility of saving lives falls on volunteers working around the clock in 100-degree heat. Many hospitals are overflowing. Our hospital is at 90% covid patients now. Reporter: And they're running out of everything. This wave, there have been more patients because of the infect activity. Demand for oxygen. Reporter: Doctors tell us an oxygen tanker that used to last three to four days is now spent in just six hours. And the patients they're seeing are much younger. Experts say vaccines are the key to ending this crisis. But like so much in India right now, they too are in short supply. New Delhi could run out in just days. I applied for vaccine. Every Davey to apply, but no space. Reporter: Many terrified to even leave their homes. The is the quietest people say they've ever seen New Delhi. Stores shut down, areas normally packed and vibrant now totally empty. The country's top medical associations says tonight it's time to expand the lockdown nationwide. And so let's get to Maggie Rulli, joining us from New Delhi tonight. I want to get back to that developing headline, the world health organization saying tonight the India variant is now a variant of global concern? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, David. W.H.O. Is now saying that it looks like this variant may spread more easily, but current vaccines are effective against it. Now, in the U.S., half a dozen states have reported several cases of this variant first discovered here in India. Right now, the CDC says it's a variant of interest and keeping an eye on it. Here in India, we're seeing the effects. We've seen ambulances come all day and all night here, they are trying to stay ahead of this surge. David? Maggie, thank you.

