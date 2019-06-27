Transcript for All eyes on Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders as second debate nears

And we begin tonight with round two of the democratic debate. The second wave of ten candidates taking the stage in Miami. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders front and center. The former vice president and early front-runner will be tested in the national spotlight. Senator Bernie Sanders standing at his side. Polls show him in second place. Also on stage tonight, senator kamala Harris, who has already gone off Biden on both race and criminal justice issues. No one mentioning Joe Biden's name in round one of the debate. That likely will not be the case tonight. ABC's Mary Bruce is in Miami to lead us off. Reporter: Joe Biden arriving at the debate site. Tonight, all eyes on him. Mr. Vice president, are you ready for tonight? I think so. Reporter: What's the strategy? We'll see. Reporter: Inside, Biden checked out where he'll be standing at center stage. Flanked by nine of his opponents, the early front-runner will be the night's prime target. Mr. Vice president, if your opponents come after you, what's the plan, will you fight back? Hug them! Reporter: Hug them? Kill them with kindness? Nice to see you. Reporter: Running second in the polls, Bernie Sanders is expected to draw sharp contrasts with Biden. Outside of Miami today, Sanders, swarmed by reporters during a visit to a facility for unaccompanied migrant children. Senator Sanders, what is your message to your opponents on immigration tonight? If I tell you, you'll tell them! Reporter: Tonight, the stakes are also high for Pete buttigieg. The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, burst onto the scene, but has been sidelined dealing with a racially-charged police shooting in his hometown. This debate, now a chance for him to reset. How's the prep going? It's a good day for a debate! Reporter: Other candidates, like senator kamala Harris, looking to jumpstart their campaigns. Last night, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro had his breakout moment. Giving a passionate response to that gutwrenching photo from the border. Watching that image of Oscar and his daughter, Valeria, is heartbreaking. It should also piss us all off. Reporter: Front and center in round one, senator Elizabeth Warren outlined her vision for the top issue facing voters. Health care is a basic human right and I will fight for basic human rights. And Mary Bruce joins us now from Miami. Mary, last night millions at least one person watching from overseas, president trump, who clearly did not like what he was seeing. Reporter: Yeah, Tom, the president was watching, but he was clearly unimpressed, tweeting just a one-word response. "Boring." Earlier today, he touched down in Japan for the g20, so, he has a jam-packed schedule and won't be able to watch tonight's debate live, but I'm told he will be paying close attention. Tom? Mary, thank you. Next tonight, we have new

