FAA: Jacksonville ARTCC experiencing telecommunications outage

The Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center, which provides ATC to planes en route to the airport, is experiencing a loss of radar, frequencies, and automation equipment, the FAA said.

June 20, 2025

