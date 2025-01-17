FAA orders SpaceX to investigate Starship explosion

The rocket -- made by the Elon Musk-led company -- broke apart during a test flight from Texas on Thursday. Pieces of debris streaked across the sky, forcing flight delays and diversions from Florida.

January 17, 2025

