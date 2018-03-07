FAA responds to lawsuit from a passengers' rights group

More
The agency says it won't regulate seating due to their evacuation tests proving that there is enough room for passengers and crew in case of emergency.
0:22 | 07/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FAA responds to lawsuit from a passengers' rights group

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56351748,"title":"FAA responds to lawsuit from a passengers' rights group","duration":"0:22","description":"The agency says it won't regulate seating due to their evacuation tests proving that there is enough room for passengers and crew in case of emergency.","url":"/WNT/video/faa-responds-lawsuit-passengers-rights-group-56351748","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.