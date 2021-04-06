Fallen firefighter honored in Los Angeles

Tory Carlon, a father of three, was shot and killed by a co-worker earlier this week. His daughter, Jolyn Carlon, wore her father’s jacket at her high school graduation.
0:18 | 06/04/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fallen firefighter honored in Los Angeles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

